Senior Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are looking to employ a dynamic Senior Project Manager who will be responsible for leading and ensuring all tasks are completed on time, within scope, and within budget. The ideal candidate will have a strong background in data management, migration, onboarding, Agile methodologies, and project management best practices. This role requires excellent communication skills, the ability to work collaboratively across various teams, and a passion for data-driven decision making.

What you’ll do:

Lead and manage the onboarding data projects from inception to completion, ensuring alignment with organizational goals and objectives.

Develop and maintain detailed project plans, including scope, timelines, and budget.

Utilize Agile methodologies to manage and deliver projects, facilitating regular stand-ups, sprint planning, and retrospectives.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams, including data scientists, engineers, analysts, and business stakeholders.

Identify and mitigate project risks and issues, ensuring timely resolution.

Provide regular project updates to senior management and stakeholders, ensuring transparency and alignment.

Ensure data governance and compliance standards are met throughout the project lifecycle.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement, encouraging innovation and process optimization.

Your expertise:

Proven experience as a Project Manager, with a minimum of 6 years managing projects.

Strong expertise in Agile methodologies, with a minimum of 3 years in an Agile project management role.

Excellent understanding of data management principles, data warehousing, and business intelligence tools.

Demonstrated ability to manage multiple projects simultaneously and deliver results within tight deadlines.

Exceptional communication, leadership, and interpersonal skills.

Experience with project management tools such as Jira, Trello, or similar.

Relevant certifications such as PMP, PMI-ACP, or CSM are highly desirable.

Personal Attributes:

Proven ability to work creatively and analytically in a problem-solving environment.

Confidence to express ideas as part of a team

Excellent communication (written, oral) and interpersonal skills.

A Self-Starter capable of working under pressure.

Curious and engaged in Continuous Learning and Professional Development

Other information applicable to the opportunity:

6 Month – Contract position

Location: Johannesburg

Level: Senior (6+ years’ experience)

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

