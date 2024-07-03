Software Developer

Jul 3, 2024

Software Developer – Centurion
R800, 000 CTC pa

Requirements
Angular14+ (Includes knowledge of HTML, Javascript/Typescript, SCSS)
MongoDB experience (If no experience, sufficient Javascript knowledge)
MySQL
Google Firebase
Meta Business Suite(Advantage)
Nodejs (express)
Should you have a decent working knowledge of the Javascript ecosystem then you will be considered
Some cloud experience will be advantageous regardless of the providers(AWS, GCP or Azure)

Desired Skills:

  • Software Developer
  • Javascript
  • Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

