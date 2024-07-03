Software Developer

Software Developer – Centurion

R800, 000 CTC pa

Requirements

Angular14+ (Includes knowledge of HTML, Javascript/Typescript, SCSS)

MongoDB experience (If no experience, sufficient Javascript knowledge)

MySQL

Google Firebase

Meta Business Suite(Advantage)

Nodejs (express)

Should you have a decent working knowledge of the Javascript ecosystem then you will be considered

Some cloud experience will be advantageous regardless of the providers(AWS, GCP or Azure)

Desired Skills:

Software Developer

Javascript

Mysql

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

