Software Developer – Gauteng Centurion

Software Developer – Centurion
R800, 000 CTC pa
Requirements
Angular14+ (Includes knowledge of HTML, Javascript/Typescript, SCSS)
MongoDB experience (If no experience, sufficient Javascript knowledge)
MySQL
Google Firebase
Meta Business Suite(Advantage)
Nodejs (express)
Should you have a decent working knowledge of the Javascript ecosystem then you will be considered
Some cloud experience will be advantageous regardless of the providers(AWS, GCP or Azure)
Desired Skills:
- Software Developer
- Javascript
- Mysql
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years