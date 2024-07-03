Software Engineer (Python/Django) (Hybrid)

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client seeks a Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town. They are a dynamic Software Development company specializing in bespoke software solutions, architecture consulting, and systems integration. The ideal candidate should have a strong background in Python and Django, as well as proven experience in migrating applications from C#/.NET. They should thrive in high-pressure, fast-paced environments and be eager to embrace the challenges and growth opportunities offered by our client. A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience, is preferred.

DUTIES:

Design, develop, and maintain high-quality software using Python and Django.

Lead and execute migration projects from C#/.NET to Python/Django, ensuring seamless transitions.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to understand business requirements and translate them into technical solutions.

Write clean, efficient, and well-documented code.

Troubleshoot and resolve technical issues as they arise.

Participate in code reviews and provide constructive feedback to peers.

Stay up-to-date with the latest industry trends and technologies to ensure solutions remain cutting-edge.

Contribute to a positive, collaborative, and innovative team culture.

REQUIREMENTS:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent experience.

Proven experience with Python and Django in a professional setting.

Demonstrable experience in migrating applications from C#/.NET to Python/Django.

Strong understanding of software development principles, design patterns, and best practices.

ATTRIBUTES:

Experience working in a fast-paced, highly pressurized environment.

Excellent problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Strong communication and teamwork skills.

Ability to learn new technologies quickly and adapt to changing requirements.

