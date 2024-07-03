Specialist: Systems Engineer-Storage – Gauteng Centurion

Job Title: Specialist: Systems Engineer-Storage

Reports To: SRM Manager – Storage

Business Unit: Cloud Platform Solutions

Core Description: Our client is seeking a Specialist: Systems Engineer-Storage to join our Cloud Platform Solutions team. This role involves installing, maintaining, and administering storage and SAN software, diagnosing issues, and optimizing system performance. You will collaborate with customers, sales, and support personnel, and assist junior staff.

Key Responsibilities:

Install and update storage and SAN software.

Perform storage changes and ensure processes are managed.

Troubleshoot and resolve storage issues.

Administer Windows/Linux systems, storage appliances, and SAN devices.

Analyze storage infrastructure and recommend improvements.

Manage complex problem resolution and interface with support resources.

Apply software upgrades and ensure system compliance.

Review and recommend best practices for storage and SAN.

Create and update documentation and reports.

Participate in disaster recovery exercises.

Required Skills:

Cloud service and SAN management.

Capacity management and fault finding.

VMware skills and converged storage/VM infrastructure.

Storage and SAN hardware installation and configuration.

Technical skills in Microsoft SQL, Oracle, TCP/IP, VLAN, Cisco switches, Active Directory, and DNS.

Experience with ITIL SLA, incident, problem, and change management processes.

Knowledge of ISO27001 and ISO 9001:2015.

Certification in ITIL Foundation, EMC Storage, EMC Hyperconverged, VMWare, vSphere, Microsoft Windows, Linux, Cisco SAN, and Brocade SAN.

Qualifications:

Relevant 3-year degree/diploma (NQF 6) in IT, Computer Science, Engineering, or similar.

Alternatively, Grade 12 (NQF 4) with IT certification.

5-7 years of system engineering experience.

Behavioral Competencies:

Practical approach, attention to detail, information examination, procedure adherence, interpersonal interaction, task management, time management, output production, conflict resolution, teamwork, and upholding standards.

To Apply: Please submit your application, including a detailed CV and cover letter, highlighting your relevant experience and qualifications.

Desired Skills:

Cloud Architecture

Data Storage

Information Technology (IT)

About The Employer:

IT

