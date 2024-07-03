Support Engineer

Jul 3, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Assist to Manage applications throughout (implementation, remediation patches, upgrades, and maintenance).
  • Manage the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating and improving IT services.
  • Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality and related business processes and workflows.
  • Analyse business systems to determine effectiveness, identify inadequacies, inefficiencies and problems and recommend solutions.
  • Provide efficient and effective support of applications.
  • Provide application support to business users and other stakeholders.
  • Overseeing application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades and maintenance.
  • Ensure that application performance meets agreed SLAs and OLAs.
  • Identify and recommend application improvement to enhance capability and performance, and minimise costs.
  • Enhance IT processes for transitioning completed configurations from development to production.
  • Conduct diagnostic investigations of program errors.

Minimum Requirements

  • Diploma or Bachelors degree
  • 6 years experience in Network Engineering.
  • Root cause/ Business Analysis experience
  • SQL experience
  • Vendor Management experience
  • 3 years experience within banking or payments industry
  • Deployment experience

Job Type:

  • 6 months Contract

Workplace type:

  • Hybrid

Location:

  • Johannesburg, South Africa

Desired Skills:

  • Business Analysis
  • Networking
  • Deployment
  • SQL

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

