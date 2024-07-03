Support Engineer

Key Responsibilities
- Assist to Manage applications throughout (implementation, remediation patches, upgrades, and maintenance).
- Manage the application-related aspects of designing, testing, operating and improving IT services.
- Develop and maintain expertise in application functionality and related business processes and workflows.
- Analyse business systems to determine effectiveness, identify inadequacies, inefficiencies and problems and recommend solutions.
- Provide efficient and effective support of applications.
- Provide application support to business users and other stakeholders.
- Overseeing application implementation and configuration, patches, upgrades and maintenance.
- Ensure that application performance meets agreed SLAs and OLAs.
- Identify and recommend application improvement to enhance capability and performance, and minimise costs.
- Enhance IT processes for transitioning completed configurations from development to production.
- Conduct diagnostic investigations of program errors.
Minimum Requirements
- Diploma or Bachelors degree
- 6 years experience in Network Engineering.
- Root cause/ Business Analysis experience
- SQL experience
- Vendor Management experience
- 3 years experience within banking or payments industry
- Deployment experience
Job Type:
- 6 months Contract
Workplace type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Johannesburg, South Africa
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Networking
- Deployment
- SQL
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma