UX Specialist

Our client is looking for a creative and analytical UX Designer to enhance their digital presence and improve the user experience of their website and mobile applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of user-centered design principles, excellent problem solving skills, and a passion for creating intuitive and engaging digital experiences.
Responsibilities:
- Website, email marketing, App Design:
- Design and optimise user interfaces for our website and mobile applications.
- Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mock-ups to communicate design ideas effectively.
- Collaborate with graphic designers and front-end developer to implement designs.
- Customer Journey Design:
- Map out and design comprehensive customer journeys to enhance user engagement and satisfaction.
- Identify pain points and opportunities to streamline user interactions.
- Data Analysis:
- Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights into user behaviour and preferences.
- Analyse web analytics and user feedback to inform design decisions.
- Utilise data to iterate and improve designs continuously.
- Collaboration and Communication:
- Work closely with marketing, design, and development teams to ensure a cohesive, user-centred design process.
- Present and justify design decisions based on user research and best practices.
- Innovation and Trends:
- Stay up-to-date with the latest UX trends, techniques, and technologies.
- Propose innovative design solutions to improve user experience and meet business objectives.
- Documentation and Guidelines:
- Create and maintain design documentation, including style guides and design systems.
- Ensure consistency and adherence to brand guidelines across all digital platforms.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree in UX Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Graphic Design, or a related field.
- Minimum of 3 years of experience in UX design, preferably in a digital agency or technology company.
- Proficiency in design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, or similar.
- Strong portfolio showcasing your UX design skills and successful projects.
- Excellent understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.
- Experience with user research methods and data analysis tools.
- Strong communication and collaboration skills.
- Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus.
- Familiarity with accessibility standards and guidelines (e.g., WCAG).
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying.
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- Design
- Digital
- Graphic Design
- Technology
- UX Design
About The Employer:
Our client in the internet industry is looking for a UX Specialist to join their highly skilled team in Port Elizabeth.