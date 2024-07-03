UX Specialist – Eastern Cape Gqebera

Jul 3, 2024

Our client is looking for a creative and analytical UX Designer to enhance their digital presence and improve the user experience of their website and mobile applications. The ideal candidate will have a strong understanding of user-centered design principles, excellent problem solving skills, and a passion for creating intuitive and engaging digital experiences.

Responsibilities:

  • Website, email marketing, App Design:
    • Design and optimise user interfaces for our website and mobile applications.
    • Create wireframes, prototypes, and high-fidelity mock-ups to communicate design ideas effectively.
    • Collaborate with graphic designers and front-end developer to implement designs.
  • Customer Journey Design:
    • Map out and design comprehensive customer journeys to enhance user engagement and satisfaction.
    • Identify pain points and opportunities to streamline user interactions.
  • Data Analysis:
    • Conduct user research and usability testing to gather insights into user behaviour and preferences.
    • Analyse web analytics and user feedback to inform design decisions.
    • Utilise data to iterate and improve designs continuously.
  • Collaboration and Communication:
    • Work closely with marketing, design, and development teams to ensure a cohesive, user-centred design process.
    • Present and justify design decisions based on user research and best practices.
  • Innovation and Trends:
    • Stay up-to-date with the latest UX trends, techniques, and technologies.
    • Propose innovative design solutions to improve user experience and meet business objectives.
  • Documentation and Guidelines:
    • Create and maintain design documentation, including style guides and design systems.
    • Ensure consistency and adherence to brand guidelines across all digital platforms.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree in UX Design, Human-Computer Interaction, Graphic Design, or a related field.
  • Minimum of 3 years of experience in UX design, preferably in a digital agency or technology company.
  • Proficiency in design tools like Sketch, Adobe XD, Figma, or similar.
  • Strong portfolio showcasing your UX design skills and successful projects.
  • Excellent understanding of user-centered design principles and best practices.
  • Experience with user research methods and data analysis tools.
  • Strong communication and collaboration skills.
  • Knowledge of HTML, CSS, and JavaScript is a plus.
  • Familiarity with accessibility standards and guidelines (e.g., WCAG).

