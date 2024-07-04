Business Analyst

My client based in Cape Town (Maitland) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on a permanent basis

IT / Finance

Responsibilities

Analyze sales data, perform various comparisons, and generate insightful reports

Execute sales operations activities to improve overall efficiency

Provide recommendations for optimizing the structure and alignment of sales operations with sales process optimization

Understand, analyze, and document data-related requirements from business users

Design functional data-related solutions such as Data Warehouses, Reports, Tabular Models, etc.

Proactively initiate and implement process enhancements

Document and refine technical requirements

Develop data modeling requirements and establish source to target mappings

Establish and maintain data and reporting dictionaries

Document processes and conduct risk assessments

Test both existing and new data developments

Oversee data team projects and manage the ticketing system

Maintain regular communication with stakeholders

Experience

Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management, or equivalent

Alternatively, a candidate without a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma must possess a minimum of 6 years of relevant experience

Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis or related technical fields

Proficiency in data analytics with a keen aptitude for pattern recognition OR minimum 5 years of experience in compliance

Strong analytical skills

Proficient in agile methodologies

Logical, dependable, and detail-oriented

Proactive with a knack for embracing change

Ability to optimize business processes

Capable of working under pressure and meeting deadlines

Solution-oriented with a knack for resolving complex data challenges

Persistent, accountable, and able to balance technical and business interests

Fluent in relational database concepts and dimensional modeling

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Willingness to delegate and take responsibility

Proficient in project management

Understanding of the significance of accurate reporting and information dissemination

If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review

Desired Skills:

Business Analysis

Data Analytics

Analytical Skills

Agile Methodologies

