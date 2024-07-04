Business Analyst – Western Cape Maitland

My client based in Cape Town (Maitland) is currently looking for a Business Analyst to join them on a permanent basis
IT / Finance
Responsibilities
- Analyze sales data, perform various comparisons, and generate insightful reports
- Execute sales operations activities to improve overall efficiency
- Provide recommendations for optimizing the structure and alignment of sales operations with sales process optimization
- Understand, analyze, and document data-related requirements from business users
- Design functional data-related solutions such as Data Warehouses, Reports, Tabular Models, etc.
- Proactively initiate and implement process enhancements
- Document and refine technical requirements
- Develop data modeling requirements and establish source to target mappings
- Establish and maintain data and reporting dictionaries
- Document processes and conduct risk assessments
- Test both existing and new data developments
- Oversee data team projects and manage the ticketing system
- Maintain regular communication with stakeholders
Experience
- Bachelor’s Degree or Advanced Diploma in Computer Science, Information Systems, Business Management, or equivalent
- Alternatively, a candidate without a Bachelor’s Degree or an Advanced Diploma must possess a minimum of 6 years of relevant experience
- Minimum of 3-5 years of experience in Business Analysis or related technical fields
- Proficiency in data analytics with a keen aptitude for pattern recognition OR minimum 5 years of experience in compliance
- Strong analytical skills
- Proficient in agile methodologies
- Logical, dependable, and detail-oriented
- Proactive with a knack for embracing change
- Ability to optimize business processes
- Capable of working under pressure and meeting deadlines
- Solution-oriented with a knack for resolving complex data challenges
- Persistent, accountable, and able to balance technical and business interests
- Fluent in relational database concepts and dimensional modeling
- Excellent communication and organizational skills
- Willingness to delegate and take responsibility
- Proficient in project management
- Understanding of the significance of accurate reporting and information dissemination
If you are ready for the next exciting step in your career, and would like to apply, please send us your updated CV to review
Desired Skills:
- Business Analysis
- Data Analytics
- Analytical Skills
- Agile Methodologies