Cloud Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

My client is seeking a Cloud Engineer to support in the design of reference architecture and provides input to the DevOps team for implementation of codified stacks that meet the needs of the applications. Contribute to a small number of products or work streams relating to the design and implementation of Cloud solutions, operating across a number of Service Teams within the company, and proactively engaging with internal stakeholders in the delivery of Cloud solutions. This is a 12-month contract.

Bachelor’s degree with a major in either Computer Science, Physics, Mathematics and/or Statistics.

Certification in one or more languages: C, C++, Java, Perl, Python, Go, or scripting experience in Shell and Perl. OR

An associate level certification on AWS i.e. Solutions Architect, devOps or Sysops admin.

Azure associate level certification in either Administrator, DevOps or solutions architect, will be beneficial

Be familiar with systems and configuration management tools (e.g. Chef and Terraform).

Experience in Continuous Integration or Continuous Delivery processes in engineering teams, integrating test automation into various points in a deployment pipeline and prior programming background in at least one or more languages: C, C++, Java, Perl, Python, Go, or scripting experience in Shell and Perl.

Minimum 3 years’ experience gained in using production systems and technologies, for example load balancing, monitoring, distributed systems, microservices, and configuration management.

Experience designing and executing small scale systems automation projects with strong autonomy.

Experience in monitoring and metrics collection tools such as AppDynamics, Prometheus, Nagios and Graphite.

Client:

Collaborate and influence stakeholders across the IT Business to ensure that services offered are relevant and efficient.

Support in influencing various stakeholders on new and innovative ways of work.

Support the design and implementation of available, cost efficient, fault tolerant and scalable distributed systems. This includes delivery and support of Cloud solutions, based on defined standards from the Cloud Centre of Excellence (CCoE), from an Application and Infrastructure perspective.

Lastly, it includes delivery of multiple Cloud architecture patterns and implementations to drive customer outcomes.

Technology Architecture:

Support in the design of reference architecture and provides input to the DevOps team for implementation of codified stacks that meet the needs of the applications.

Integrate existing Cloud infrastructure or network environment with corporate infrastructure or data centre environment to ensure effective implementation.

Support the designs and implementation solutions based on architectural best practices and industry standards to ensure the effective implementation of Cloud solutions.

Carry out analyses of application portfolios, to support in identifying dependencies and common infrastructure platform components and assessing migration feasibility.

Support in the design of applications and identifies the most appropriate and fit for purpose method such as lift and shift existing on-premises application and data, re-hosting, re-fracturing or designing and building a cloud data application.

People:

Support a culture of continuous improvement and foster innovation within the function and team.

