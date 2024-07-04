Data Administrator

Are you an Excel guru with experience in call centre environment working with big data? Then please read on to see if you qualify for this exciting opportunity at a well-established Law Firm based in Pretoria East.
EE: Open
Minimum Requirements:
– Grade 12.
– 5 years minimum experience in a similar field.
– Excellent Excel experience (pivot tables, importing data etc)
– Excalibur and AJS system knowledge would be advantageous.
– Speak or understand Afrikaans.
Experience Required:
Administration duties including, but not limited to:
– Data capturing duties in the form of updating and making notes on various systems.
– Assist with request & reporting on an administrative level to management.
– Administrative duties and Clerical duties in debt collection department.
– Operating of Debt Collection programs and extracting of data.
– Manipulation and cleaning of data to fit a defined template.
– Following up and maintaining files pertaining to trace matters: drawing and distributing of trace agent lists; loading and managing trace data on all systems via imports and analysis; clerical duties in the trace department; operating of debt collection program; stats relating to all trace functions; outsourcing of trace matters and overall management of the trace department.
– Ability to handle pressure & strong in admin.
Desired Skills:
- Administration
- DATA
- Excel
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Bonus
- Medical Insurnace
- Pension