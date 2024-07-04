Data Centre Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you ready to join a dynamic team and dive into the world of cutting-edge technology? We are on the lookout for a passionate and skilled Data Centre Engineer with two years of relevant experience. If you’re a tech enthusiast with a knack for VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) systems, VMware Replication and Site Recovery Manager, and Riverbed Core and SteelFusion, then we want you on our team!

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

Proactively monitors the work queues.

Performs operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA

Updates tickets with resolution tasks performed.

Identifies, investigates, analyses issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and logs all such incidents in a timely manner.

Captures all required and relevant information for immediate resolution.

Provides second level support to all incidents, requests, and identifies the root cause of incidents and problems.

Communicates with other teams and clients for extending support.

Executes changes with clear identification of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record.

Follows the handover process highlighting any key tickets to be focussed on along with a handover of upcoming critical tasks to be carried out.

Escalates all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management

Ability to work across various other resolver groups (internal and external) like Service Provider, TAC, etc

Identifies problems and errors before they impact a client’s service.

Manages all initial client escalation or operational issues.

Contributes to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items

Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals.

Plans and executes approved maintenance activities.

Audits and analyses incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles.

Produces monthly and ad-hoc reports for datacentre environment.

May also contribute to / support on project work as and when required.

May work on implementing and delivering Disaster Recovery functions and tests.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:

Relevant certifications include:

VMware Certified Professional: Data Centre Virtualization

A+ certifications

HP Proliant support certification (advantageous)

ITIL certification

Powershell and Javascript (advantageous)

Automation and orchestration (advantageous)

Required Experience:

Moderate-level 2 years of relevant managed services experience handling cross-technology infrastructure.

Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now

Moderate level working knowledge of ITIL processes.

Moderate level experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Desired Skills:

VMware

HPE

ITIL

Powershell

Javascript

SERVICENOW

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

