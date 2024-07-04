Data Centre Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Are you ready to join a dynamic team and dive into the world of cutting-edge technology? We are on the lookout for a passionate and skilled Data Centre Engineer with two years of relevant experience. If you’re a tech enthusiast with a knack for VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) systems, VMware Replication and Site Recovery Manager, and Riverbed Core and SteelFusion, then we want you on our team!
Key Roles and Responsibilities:
- Proactively monitors the work queues.
- Performs operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA
- Updates tickets with resolution tasks performed.
- Identifies, investigates, analyses issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and logs all such incidents in a timely manner.
- Captures all required and relevant information for immediate resolution.
- Provides second level support to all incidents, requests, and identifies the root cause of incidents and problems.
- Communicates with other teams and clients for extending support.
- Executes changes with clear identification of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record.
- Follows the handover process highlighting any key tickets to be focussed on along with a handover of upcoming critical tasks to be carried out.
- Escalates all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management
- Ability to work across various other resolver groups (internal and external) like Service Provider, TAC, etc
- Identifies problems and errors before they impact a client’s service.
- Manages all initial client escalation or operational issues.
- Contributes to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items
- Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals.
- Plans and executes approved maintenance activities.
- Audits and analyses incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles.
- Produces monthly and ad-hoc reports for datacentre environment.
- May also contribute to / support on project work as and when required.
- May work on implementing and delivering Disaster Recovery functions and tests.
Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
Relevant certifications include:
- VMware Certified Professional: Data Centre Virtualization
- A+ certifications
- HP Proliant support certification (advantageous)
- ITIL certification
- Powershell and Javascript (advantageous)
- Automation and orchestration (advantageous)
Required Experience:
- Moderate-level 2 years of relevant managed services experience handling cross-technology infrastructure.
- Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now
- Moderate level working knowledge of ITIL processes.
- Moderate level experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.
Desired Skills:
- VMware
- HPE
- ITIL
- Powershell
- Javascript
- SERVICENOW
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years