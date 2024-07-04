Data Centre Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jul 4, 2024

Are you ready to join a dynamic team and dive into the world of cutting-edge technology? We are on the lookout for a passionate and skilled Data Centre Engineer with two years of relevant experience. If you’re a tech enthusiast with a knack for VMware, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) systems, VMware Replication and Site Recovery Manager, and Riverbed Core and SteelFusion, then we want you on our team!

Key Roles and Responsibilities:

  • Proactively monitors the work queues.
  • Performs operational tasks to resolve all incidents/requests in a timely manner and within the agreed SLA
  • Updates tickets with resolution tasks performed.
  • Identifies, investigates, analyses issues and errors prior to or when they occur, and logs all such incidents in a timely manner.
  • Captures all required and relevant information for immediate resolution.
  • Provides second level support to all incidents, requests, and identifies the root cause of incidents and problems.
  • Communicates with other teams and clients for extending support.
  • Executes changes with clear identification of risks and mitigation plans to be captured into the change record.
  • Follows the handover process highlighting any key tickets to be focussed on along with a handover of upcoming critical tasks to be carried out.
  • Escalates all tickets to seek the right focus from CoE and other teams, if needed continue the escalations to management
  • Ability to work across various other resolver groups (internal and external) like Service Provider, TAC, etc
  • Identifies problems and errors before they impact a client’s service.
  • Manages all initial client escalation or operational issues.
  • Contributes to the change management process by logging all change requests with complete details for standard and non-standard including patching and any other changes to Configuration Items
  • Ensures all changes are carried out with proper change approvals.
  • Plans and executes approved maintenance activities.
  • Audits and analyses incident and request tickets for quality and recommends improvements with updates to knowledge articles.
  • Produces monthly and ad-hoc reports for datacentre environment.
  • May also contribute to / support on project work as and when required.
  • May work on implementing and delivering Disaster Recovery functions and tests.

Academic Qualifications and Certifications:
Relevant certifications include:

  • VMware Certified Professional: Data Centre Virtualization
  • A+ certifications
  • HP Proliant support certification (advantageous)
  • ITIL certification
  • Powershell and Javascript (advantageous)
  • Automation and orchestration (advantageous)

Required Experience:

  • Moderate-level 2 years of relevant managed services experience handling cross-technology infrastructure.
  • Moderate level knowledge in ticketing tools preferably Service Now
  • Moderate level working knowledge of ITIL processes.
  • Moderate level experience working with vendors and/or 3rd parties.

Desired Skills:

  • VMware
  • HPE
  • ITIL
  • Powershell
  • Javascript
  • SERVICENOW

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

