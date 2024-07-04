Data Engineer – Western Cape Brackenfell

Seeking Data Engineers ??

12 month Contract ??

Onsite // Cape Town

What you will do:

Data Mastery: Design, build, and maintain robust data pipelines that ensure the seamless flow of data from diverse sources to our data lakes and warehouses.

Data Science Integration: Collaborate with our data scientists to integrate and deploy data science toolkits, driving insights and actions from data models.

Cloud Command: Utilize your AWS or cloud platform experience to ensure our data infrastructure is scalable, secure, and efficient.

Machine Learning Magic: Develop and deploy machine learning and deep learning models that will take our data capabilities to the next level.

Innovation at Heart: Continuously seek opportunities to improve our data processes and introduce innovative solutions that drive business growth.

Collaboration: Work closely with cross-functional teams to ensure data solutions align with business needs and objectives.

What You Bring:

?? Experience: 4+ years of hands-on experience in data engineering.

Tech Savvy: Proficiency with data science toolkits (e.g., Python, R, SQL).

? Cloud Guru: Experience with AWS or other cloud platforms (e.g., Azure, Google Cloud).

?? ML & DL Skills: Practical experience with machine learning and/or deep learning frameworks.

?? Problem Solver: Strong analytical skills with a knack for solving complex problems.

????? Team Player: Excellent communication skills and a collaborative mindset.

?? Innovation Mindset: A passion for staying updated with the latest trends and technologies in data engineering and analytics.

Why Join Us?

?? Impactful Work: Be part of transformative projects that directly impact the retail experience.

?? Dynamic Team: Join a team of enthusiastic and talented professionals who are as passionate about data as you are.

?? Cutting-Edge Technology: Work with the latest tools and technologies in the data space.

?? Growth Opportunities: Expand your skills and grow your career in a supportive environment.

Stunning Location: Enjoy the vibrant and beautiful city of Cape Town while working on groundbreaking projects.

Desired Skills:

data science

python

git

bash

ubuntu

Hive

MapReduce

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Data Analysis / Data Warehousing

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

