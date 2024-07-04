Data Manager (2 Years Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Additional information:

The Mycology Division aims to improve the outcomes of people affected by serious, life- threatening fungal diseases in South Africa and the African region through public health-focused epidemiological, clinical and basic science research and innovation

It currently manages a number of clinical trials and research projects

As part of ongoing core and nested work, the Division seeks to appoint a qualified Data Manager to participate in a number of vital roles and assist in realizing the vision of the Division

This role is part of the Global Health Research Group on HIV-associated Fungal Infections. IMPRINT is a collaborative project funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) that aims to improve the diagnosis and treatment of five major fungal infections that affect people living with HIV: cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis, Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), talaromycosis and emergomycosis

Co-led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the Wits Health Consortium (WHC), the group brings together leading academic researchers, clinical and public health leaders, non-governmental organisations including Médecins sans Frontières (MSF), Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiations (DNDi) and community and patient representatives from Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe

The Division is committed to conducting high-quality research that will benefit the health and well-being of people living with advanced HIV disease in low- and middle-income countries

Main purpose of the job:

To assist with all aspects of data management for multiple research projects within the UK NIHR funded IMPRINT group. Including collection, processing, query resolution and quality assurance of study data as well as other research related duties such as documentation, ethical regulatory reporting and coordination

Location:

NICD Sandringham or Wits Faculty of Health Sciences Campus – Johannesburg

Key performance areas:

Identify any queries on missing, illogical or inconsistent data, checking for protocol deviations and escalating issues appropriately

Collection and monitoring of trial data and ensure that follow-up information is kept up-to-date, accurately completed and that loss of patient data is kept to a minimum

Assist in the development and revision of data management plans and other study documents

Develop, implement and maintain data related SOPs

Contribute to the design and review of Case Report Forms and database development and testing

Quality assures all data in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs

Monitor and evaluate progress of data management for respective projects

Support the Trial/Study Managers and Investigators with the creation and maintenance of tracking systems for the trial, including, but not limited to, tracking of documents and laboratory samples

Provide data and information required for meetings and reports at regular intervals

Support the Trial/Study Manager and Investigators in the establishment of procedures to ensure adherence to study protocols and administrative requirements

Work with the Trial Manager/Chief Investigators to create and maintain effective filing systems including Trial Master Files, Investigator Site Files and administrative files

Ensure essential trial documents are distributed to and received by participating sites

Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving

Attend to all staffing requirements and administration

Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation

Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management

Ensure that quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained

Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback

Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops, etc.

Required minimum education and training:

Bachelor’s Degree in a scientific discipline (or equivalent)

Required minimum work experience:

2 years’ experience in data management, analysis and reporting

Experience in a clinical trial or research environment will be an advantage

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:

Certification in Good Clinical Practice

A strong working knowledge of Microsoft Excel as well as STATA or other statistical analysis software will be an advantage

Attentive to detail

Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols

Good administrative skills together with database packages such as REDCap

Ability to meet deadlines

Demonstrated data capturing speed and accuracy

Confidentiality, tact and discretion must be maintained at all times

Sound interpersonal and communication skills

Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team

