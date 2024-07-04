Data Manager (2 Years Contract) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Additional information:
- The Mycology Division aims to improve the outcomes of people affected by serious, life- threatening fungal diseases in South Africa and the African region through public health-focused epidemiological, clinical and basic science research and innovation
- It currently manages a number of clinical trials and research projects
- As part of ongoing core and nested work, the Division seeks to appoint a qualified Data Manager to participate in a number of vital roles and assist in realizing the vision of the Division
- This role is part of the Global Health Research Group on HIV-associated Fungal Infections. IMPRINT is a collaborative project funded by the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR) that aims to improve the diagnosis and treatment of five major fungal infections that affect people living with HIV: cryptococcosis, histoplasmosis, Pneumocystis pneumonia (PCP), talaromycosis and emergomycosis
- Co-led by the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM) and the Wits Health Consortium (WHC), the group brings together leading academic researchers, clinical and public health leaders, non-governmental organisations including Médecins sans Frontières (MSF), Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiations (DNDi) and community and patient representatives from Africa, Southeast Asia and Europe
- The Division is committed to conducting high-quality research that will benefit the health and well-being of people living with advanced HIV disease in low- and middle-income countries
Main purpose of the job:
- To assist with all aspects of data management for multiple research projects within the UK NIHR funded IMPRINT group. Including collection, processing, query resolution and quality assurance of study data as well as other research related duties such as documentation, ethical regulatory reporting and coordination
Location:
- NICD Sandringham or Wits Faculty of Health Sciences Campus – Johannesburg
Key performance areas:
- Identify any queries on missing, illogical or inconsistent data, checking for protocol deviations and escalating issues appropriately
- Collection and monitoring of trial data and ensure that follow-up information is kept up-to-date, accurately completed and that loss of patient data is kept to a minimum
- Assist in the development and revision of data management plans and other study documents
- Develop, implement and maintain data related SOPs
- Contribute to the design and review of Case Report Forms and database development and testing
- Quality assures all data in accordance with ethical and GCP requirements and SOPs
- Monitor and evaluate progress of data management for respective projects
- Support the Trial/Study Managers and Investigators with the creation and maintenance of tracking systems for the trial, including, but not limited to, tracking of documents and laboratory samples
- Provide data and information required for meetings and reports at regular intervals
- Support the Trial/Study Manager and Investigators in the establishment of procedures to ensure adherence to study protocols and administrative requirements
- Work with the Trial Manager/Chief Investigators to create and maintain effective filing systems including Trial Master Files, Investigator Site Files and administrative files
- Ensure essential trial documents are distributed to and received by participating sites
- Oversee the maintenance of participant files and archiving
- Attend to all staffing requirements and administration
- Coach and train subordinates and team members to ensure the acquisition of knowledge and skills required by the organisation
- Promote harmony, teamwork and sharing of information
- Take ownership and accountability for tasks and demonstrates effective self-management
- Ensure that quality and productivity standards are consistently and accurately maintained
- Maintain a positive attitude and respond openly to feedback
- Take ownership for driving own career development by participating in ongoing training and development activities such as forums, conferences, policy setting workshops, etc.
Required minimum education and training:
- Bachelor’s Degree in a scientific discipline (or equivalent)
Required minimum work experience:
- 2 years’ experience in data management, analysis and reporting
- Experience in a clinical trial or research environment will be an advantage
Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities:
- Certification in Good Clinical Practice
- A strong working knowledge of Microsoft Excel as well as STATA or other statistical analysis software will be an advantage
- Attentive to detail
- Ordered and systematic with a tendency to adhere to protocols
- Good administrative skills together with database packages such as REDCap
- Ability to meet deadlines
- Demonstrated data capturing speed and accuracy
- Confidentiality, tact and discretion must be maintained at all times
- Sound interpersonal and communication skills
- Self-motivated, able to work independently and as part of a multidisciplinary team
TO APPLY:
- Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV.
- Please Apply Online.
- Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.
- The closing date for all applications: 12 July 2024.
- Note AJ Personnel is fully POPI compliant.
- Note WHC, in accordance with their Employment Equity goals and plan, will give preference to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.
Please note:
- AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.
- Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.
- Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.
- AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.
Desired Skills:
- Communication
- Computer Skills
- Computing
- Healthcare
- Medical
About The Employer:
Wits Health Consortium (Pty) Limited (“WHC”) is a wholly-owned Company of the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg (South Africa) under its Faculty of Health Sciences. WHC provides Faculty with a legal framework within which to operate the research and other activities necessary to support its academic objectives. In addition, WHC offers a range of products and services to Academics.