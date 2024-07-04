Data Scientist-AI Platform (Entry) 2491 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Cloud Management
Coordination between development and support environments
Translating and simplifying requirements
DevOps Experience
Managing projects / processes
Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language
Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions
Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trend
Very good knowledge and experience in NLP methods and customized NLU models
NLP/NLU Technology Integration
Assisting with the business case
Experience with MSFT Bot Framework with Virtual Assistant is +
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
BSc Hons Statistics/Informatics, Computer Science
B.Eng (Computer Science)
Essential Skills Requirements:
Strong background in mathematics and good analytical and problem-solving skills
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Languages:
C#, Python, SQL, PL/SQL
Scripting Languages:
HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML
Machine Learning:
R, Python, SKLearn, PySpark
Cloud:
MS Azure, AWS, EC2, S3, Sagemaker, Glue
Operating System:
Windows, Linux and Unix
BI/DWH/ETL Tools:
Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau, Cognos
DBMS / RDBMS:
Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014, DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift
IDEs:
Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans, PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel SQL
Version Control:
SVN, CVS, Git
Tools:
ATC Confluence, Jira, Bitbucket, Github
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Problem solving capabilities
Ability to work as part of a team
Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
Strong presentation skills
Above- board work ethics
Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
Willing and able to travel internationally
Desired Skills:
- Scripting Languages
- BI/DWH/ETL Tools
- Operating System Tools