Data Scientist-AI Platform (Entry) 2491 TT

Cloud Management

Coordination between development and support environments

Translating and simplifying requirements

DevOps Experience

Managing projects / processes

Ability to develop within a specific sought-after programming language

Strong working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Working knowledge with software development tools, techniques and approaches used to build application solutions

Cloud computing technologies, Business drivers and emerging computing trend

Very good knowledge and experience in NLP methods and customized NLU models

NLP/NLU Technology Integration

Assisting with the business case

Experience with MSFT Bot Framework with Virtual Assistant is +

Minimum Requirements:

Qualifications/Experience:

BSc Hons Statistics/Informatics, Computer Science

B.Eng (Computer Science)

Essential Skills Requirements:

Strong background in mathematics and good analytical and problem-solving skills

Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter

Languages:

C#, Python, SQL, PL/SQL

Scripting Languages:

HTML, JavaScript, CSS, XML

Machine Learning:

R, Python, SKLearn, PySpark

Cloud:

MS Azure, AWS, EC2, S3, Sagemaker, Glue

Operating System:

Windows, Linux and Unix

BI/DWH/ETL Tools:

Informatica 9.5/9.1/8.6, Tableau, Cognos

DBMS / RDBMS:

Oracle 12c/11g, SQL Server 2014, DB2, Teradata 14/12, AWS Redshift

IDEs:

Eclipse, Jupiter Notebooks, Microsoft Visual Studio, Spyder, TOAD, NetBeans, PL/SQL Developer, Putty, Squirrel SQL

Version Control:

SVN, CVS, Git

Tools:

ATC Confluence, Jira, Bitbucket, Github

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above- board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

Willing and able to travel internationally

Desired Skills:

Scripting Languages

BI/DWH/ETL Tools

Operating System Tools

Learn more/Apply for this position