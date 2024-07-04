Developer – Java (MASTER) at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Parvana
Role:
- Our client develops exciting software using modern tools, techniques and methodologies.
Responsibilities:
- Build and support applications in a technically exciting and challenging industry. Design, develop, test, document and support applications written in Java.
Qualifications:
- Tertiary education with programming background
Skills / Experience:
- OO design and development skills in core JAVA.
- Modern design patterns.
- Spring or similar framework
- Agile methodology
- Testing Tools – Selenium, JUnit, Mockito, PowerMockito and JVM configuration and tuning.
- Database skills – MySQL / SQL Server
- JVM configuration and tuning
- Deployment Tools – e.g. Vagrant and Docker
- FireFly, Glassfish, Spring, karaf or OSGI framework
- Test driven development (TDD)
- Linux
- C++, Delphi, PHP or other language experience.
- Linux – bash scripting.
- Version control systems – CVS/SVN/GIT
- Project Management / Bug Tracking – e.g. Redmine, Jira, Trello
- Nice to Have:
- Java Server Pages (JSP)
- Cloud – AWS / Azure / Google / Oracle
- Continuous integration – e.g. Jenkins
- Java ME
Job ID:
- J100922
Desired Skills:
- Java Development
- OO Design & Development
- Spring