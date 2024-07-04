IT Technician – Eastern Cape Gqebera

A dynamic and fast growing IT company, based in Port Elizabeth, is seeking an IT Technician.
2 years in the it support field with experience specific to the field of Desktop / Laptop / Server support secures.
Must have a high work ethic and be passionate about a career in IT!
Requirements:
- At least 2 years in the support field. The experience must be specific to the field of Desktop/Laptop/Server support.
- Relevant ICT qualification / certification
- Overtime might be required from time to time
- Server support experience will be advantageous
- Working knowledge of MS Office 2010 / 2013, Server 2008 / 2012, Exchange 2010 / 2013, AD/DNS/DHCP, Routers and Wifi advantageous
- Excellent communication and admin. Skills
- Must be able to work unsupervised as well as part of a team
- Problem Solving and troubleshooting skills
- Time management
- Must have own reliable car and valid driver’s license
Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:
- Servicing clients.
- Backups checks.
- End user support on all Hardware and Software Issues.
- Installation and setup of equipment.
- Some server support(supervised).
- Problem solving and General Support for PC’s, laptops, Printers, Networks (LAN and WAN) and wireless.
Please note should you not receive a response within two weeks of applying you may assume that your application was unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- Technician
- IT
- Server support
- troubleshooting
- support
- routers
- exchange