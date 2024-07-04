Java Developer
Join our client’s team as a Java Stack Wizard, where your expertise will be the driving force behind our cutting-edge projects. Dive into frameworks like Spring and Java EE and wield JavaScript superpowers with Angular or React. Harnessing ORM tools like Hibernate or MyBatis, you’ll craft stellar applications that shine across diverse platforms. Surround yourself with a league of extraordinary professionals, united in their passion for innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence. Seize this opportunity to catapult your career and leave a lasting mark in a vibrant and dynamic setting.
Key responsibilities:
- Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations
- Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process
- Using your experience with multiple systems and processes
- Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation
- Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project
- Demonstrating maturity in work ethic and motivation
- Influencing change within the team
- Building relationships and driving a collaborative team culture
- Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more
- Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines
- Mentoring and growing others
- Holding others accountable to a standard of excellence
- Galvanising team members
- Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs
- Managing customer expectations
- Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment
- Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations
Key Requirements:
- A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences
- Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment
- Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product
- A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals
- The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices
- Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies
- Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies
- An ability to architect and structure small projects
- The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment
- To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment
- An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence
Non – Negotiables:
- Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot
- Frontend techs: Angular, React, Vue
- ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate
- Relational databases: Oracle, MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL
- Non-relational databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB
- Build Tools: Maven and Gradle
- Cloud environments: Azure, AWS
- IAC: Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK
- Event based messaging queues: KAFKA, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS
Job Type:
- Permanent
Workplace type:
- Hybrid (3 Days)
Location:
- Gauteng, Johannesburg
Experience Level:
- Senior
Contact Kivara Rajgopal on [Email Address Removed] or [Phone Number Removed];
