Java Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Join our client’s team as a Java Stack Wizard, where your expertise will be the driving force behind our cutting-edge projects. Dive into frameworks like Spring and Java EE and wield JavaScript superpowers with Angular or React. Harnessing ORM tools like Hibernate or MyBatis, you’ll craft stellar applications that shine across diverse platforms. Surround yourself with a league of extraordinary professionals, united in their passion for innovation and relentless pursuit of excellence. Seize this opportunity to catapult your career and leave a lasting mark in a vibrant and dynamic setting.

Key responsibilities:

Using your knowledge and experience to develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications for some of the country’s leading organisations

Looking at ways to improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process

Using your experience with multiple systems and processes

Getting involved in various parts of the SDLC – such as system design, analysis, scoping and estimation

Researching cutting-edge technologies, and identifying ways to apply them into your project

Demonstrating maturity in work ethic and motivation

Influencing change within the team

Building relationships and driving a collaborative team culture

Working with teams to solve complex business problems, and make an impact, while pushing yourself and others to become more

Coordinating with teams to meet quality standards and timelines

Mentoring and growing others

Holding others accountable to a standard of excellence

Galvanising team members

Building strong relationships and understanding customer business needs

Managing customer expectations

Identify opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment

Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations

Key Requirements:

A bachelor’s degree in IT, Engineering or other Sciences

Minimum 6 years’ experience working as a software engineer within an enterprise environment

Experience working in a delivery team together with other disciplines to deliver a product

A solid understanding of software engineering fundamentals

The commitment to building software using clean code and industry best practices

Proficiency and even mastery in various technologies

Agility to adapt to new frameworks and technologies

An ability to architect and structure small projects

The ability to build applications within an enterprise environment

To collaborate and bring your unique contributions to a team environment

An ambition to continually improve your skills, embrace challenges and be driven by excellence

Non – Negotiables:

Frameworks: Spring, Spring Boot

Spring, Spring Boot Frontend techs: Angular, React, Vue

Angular, React, Vue ORM Tools: JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate

JPA, Spring Data, Hibernate Relational databases: Oracle, MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL

Oracle, MsSQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL Non-relational databases: MongoDB, Cosmos DB

MongoDB, Cosmos DB Build Tools: Maven and Gradle

Maven and Gradle Cloud environments: Azure, AWS

Azure, AWS IAC: Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK

Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK Event based messaging queues: KAFKA, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS

Job Type:

Permanent

Workplace type:

Hybrid (3 Days)

Location:

Gauteng, Johannesburg

Experience Level:

Senior

