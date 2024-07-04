Java Developer – Junior Intermediate – Gauteng Centurion

As a Java Developer at our innovative software development company, you will be part of our dynamic team, tasked with solving complex technical challenges. Your role involves determining and identifying technical requirements through interactions with business analysts and leveraging your knowledge of enterprise architecture.

Minimum Requirements:

Teamwork and excellent communication skills

Ability to analyze user needs and apply analytical thinking

Comfortable writing and analyzing SQL queries

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail

Back-end development expertise

Proficient in programming and software design

Experience with version control software, such as GIT

Responsibilities:

Bachelors degree in an appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience

Experienced with ancillary technologies necessary for internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc

Demonstrated ability to work on high scalability projects involving cloud-based infrastructure design and implementation is advantageous

Strong working knowledge of object-orientated design and development skills

Track record of developing quality software products and shipping production-ready software

Deep understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability

Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies

Proficiency in Java/JEE,, Spring Boot, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL Databases, RDBMS, MVC Frameworks, Design Patterns, Javascript, JQuery

Added expertise in event streaming platforms and message brokers, particularly Apache Kafka and Apache Flink, is highly advantageous

Experience in developing and debugging distributed systems with high data loads

Familiarity with designing, developing, and implementing unit and scenario testing for existing code bases and new functionalities under development

