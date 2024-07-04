Java Developer – Junior Intermediate – Gauteng Centurion

As a Java Developer at our innovative software development company, you will be part of our dynamic team, tasked with solving complex technical challenges. Your role involves determining and identifying technical requirements through interactions with business analysts and leveraging your knowledge of enterprise architecture.
Minimum Requirements:
- Teamwork and excellent communication skills
- Ability to analyze user needs and apply analytical thinking
- Comfortable writing and analyzing SQL queries
- Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail
- Back-end development expertise
- Proficient in programming and software design
- Experience with version control software, such as GIT
Responsibilities:
- Bachelors degree in an appropriate field of study or equivalent work experience
- Experienced with ancillary technologies necessary for internet applications: HTTP, TCP/IP, POP/SMTP, etc
- Demonstrated ability to work on high scalability projects involving cloud-based infrastructure design and implementation is advantageous
- Strong working knowledge of object-orientated design and development skills
- Track record of developing quality software products and shipping production-ready software
- Deep understanding of Web Services protocols such as REST, SOAP and API design for extensibility and portability
- Experience with Scrum/Agile development methodologies
- Proficiency in Java/JEE,, Spring Boot, JSON, XML, REST, NoSQL Databases, RDBMS, MVC Frameworks, Design Patterns, Javascript, JQuery
- Added expertise in event streaming platforms and message brokers, particularly Apache Kafka and Apache Flink, is highly advantageous
- Experience in developing and debugging distributed systems with high data loads
- Familiarity with designing, developing, and implementing unit and scenario testing for existing code bases and new functionalities under development
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Developer
- IT