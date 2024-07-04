Java Developer (Senior) 1332 TT – Gauteng Pretoria

Development and maintenance on platform/application
Review and present proposed system solution to IT Project Manager / Leader and User Management or System owner
Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery requirements
Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards)
Meet with end users and gather requirements
Facilitate daily stand-ups
Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required
User training
Compiling of user and operational manuals
System audits
Users sign off
Understanding of integration between different technologies
Coordination between development and support environments
Assisting with the business case
Planning and monitoring
Eliciting requirements
Requirement’s organisation
Translating and simplifying requirements
Requirements management and communication
Requirement’s analysis
Document requirements in appropriate format depending on methodology followed
Minimum Requirements:
Qualifications/Experience:
8 Years Work experience, diploma / degree in business / IT environment
Essential Skills Requirements:
7- 8 years’ experience in relevant programming language
Java 8
J2EE
JDBC
Junit
JPQL
OpenShift / Docker / Kubernetes
Jenkins
JavaScript / Typescript
Maven
Gradle
PostgreSQL
AWS Cloud
Any additional responsibilities assigned in the Agile Working Model (AWM) Charter
Advantageous Skills Requirements:
Experience in testing (manual or automated testing)
Web and digital project experience
Agile working experience
Webpack
SonarQube
Desired Skills:
- Java 8
- J2EE
- JDBC