Java Developer Team Lead

Our client started the business with the vision for a technology services company which could identify and draw in outstanding talent in software engineering. They aim to drive positive change through technology, ensuring that their clients achieve their business objectives while fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth for their employees.
Key Responsibilities
- Lead the team in implementing best practices and processes.
- Ensure successful high-quality delivery of your project.
- Identifying opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment.
- Write, test, and maintain high-quality Java code for applications.
- Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations.
- Foster a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovative ideas and practices within the team.
- Design and implement robust, scalable, and secure software architectures.
- Provide technical guidance and mentorship to team members.
- Evaluate new technologies and tools to improve the development process.
- Conduct performance reviews.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors degree in computer Science or IT
- 8 years Java experience
- 3 years Team Lead experience
- 5 years Kotlin, SQL experience
- 6 years Spring, Spring Boot, JEE experience
- JPA, Spring Data, Entity Framework, Hibernate
- Oracle, MSSql, PostgreSQL, MySQL
- Azure, AWS
- MongoDB, Cosmos DB
Job Type:
- Permanent
Workplace type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Johannesburg or Cape Town
Experience Level:
- Senior level
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Kotlin
- SQL
- AWS
- Oracle
- Springboot
- Hibernate
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree