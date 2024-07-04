Java Developer Team Lead – Gauteng Braamfontein

Our client started the business with the vision for a technology services company which could identify and draw in outstanding talent in software engineering. They aim to drive positive change through technology, ensuring that their clients achieve their business objectives while fostering a culture of continuous learning and professional growth for their employees.

Key Responsibilities

Lead the team in implementing best practices and processes.

Ensure successful high-quality delivery of your project.

Identifying opportunities for service improvements and strategic alignment.

Write, test, and maintain high-quality Java code for applications.

Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations.

Foster a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovative ideas and practices within the team.

Design and implement robust, scalable, and secure software architectures.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to team members.

Evaluate new technologies and tools to improve the development process.

Conduct performance reviews.

Minimum Requirements

Bachelors degree in computer Science or IT

8 years Java experience

3 years Team Lead experience

5 years Kotlin, SQL experience

6 years Spring, Spring Boot, JEE experience

JPA, Spring Data, Entity Framework, Hibernate

Oracle, MSSql, PostgreSQL, MySQL

Azure, AWS

MongoDB, Cosmos DB

Job Type:

Permanent

Workplace type:

Hybrid

Location:

Johannesburg or Cape Town

Experience Level:

Senior level

Desired Skills:

Java

Kotlin

SQL

AWS

Oracle

Springboot

Hibernate

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

