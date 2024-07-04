Junior Data Analyst – Remote Remote

Ready to step into the world of Fintech with a Company and team that use data driven technology for their financial product ? Join a company where what they say they do – they mean!

Summary:

The Junior Data Analyst role focuses on assisting the data analytics team in gathering, analyzing, and interpreting data to support organizational decision-making. It involves working with various data sources, performing basic data analysis, creating reports and dashboards, maintaining databases, and collaborating with team members. The ideal candidate should have strong analytical skills, attention to detail, and a keen interest in leveraging data to solve problems

Job Responsibilities:

Data Collection and Cleaning:

Data Analysis and Reporting:

Database Management:

Collaboration:

Learning and Development

Education: Bachelor’s degree in a related field (e.g., Data Science, Statistics, Mathematics, Computer Science, Economics, or Business) is advantageous. Completed relevant courses in data analysis is beneficial.

Technical Skills: Proficiency in Microsoft Exce l and other data analysis tools. Understanding of SQL for database querying. Familiarity with data visualization tools like Power BI is a plus. Basic knowledge of statistical analysis.

Experience: 1 year of experience in a similar field or prior data-related role/internship is preferred. Exposure to data analysis projects during academic coursework, internships, or other experiences.

Desired Skills:

Data analysis

Power BI

SQL

Employer & Job Benefits:

Medical

pension and share scheme and more!

