Lead Software Developer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

What you will be doing:

Lead the development team, inspiring engineers to deliver outstanding work.

Actively contribute to projects as a senior software engineer, providing code, architectural advice, and technical support.

Oversee the mentorship program for junior team members, nurturing their career and skill growth.

Collaborate closely with the Chief Innovation and Technology Officer to drive software development efforts, fostering engagement, well-being, and team cohesion.

Participate in the recruitment process, helping to bring in talented software engineers.

Conduct regular career development, training, and performance discussions.

Dedicate yourself to continuous self-development and skill enhancement.

What you need:

A relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

Over 8 years of software engineering experience, with 3+ years as a senior engineer.

At least 2 years of experience with cloud-based systems and in leadership roles.

Extensive experience across various tech stacks and in architectural thinking.

Solid experience with Flutter, JavaScript, AWS and Docker.

Focused on fostering a positive team environment and mentorship.

Committed to continuous learning, critical thinking, and challenging the status quo.

