Network Manager

Key Responsibilities
- Attend to break/Fix events at mid-level complexity level from on Naas and On Premise Infrastructure.
- Make configurations and installations on the international sites.
- Manage, monitor, maintain and secure the infrastructure.
- Improve and expand the current infrastructure.
- Minimise failures and outages.
- Manage Network Performance, availability and capacity.
- Manage and monitor change request.
- Manage service providers.
- Work closely with International Architecture.
- Customer engagement and Project Management.
- Ensure service delivery to customer base.
Minimum Requirements
- Diploma or Bachelors degree
- A+
- N+
- Fortinet NSE3
- Fortinet NSE4+
- Cisco, Dell and Azure certifications
- 10 years configurations, optimisation and deployment experience
- 10 years experience in Designing and Implementing Firewalling Solutions
- Microsoft technologies (Office 365, Microsoft 365, Azure, Hyper-V) essential
- Experience installing, configuring, and maintaining Windows and Linux servers
- On Premise Infrastructure experience
Job Type:
- 12 months contract
Workplace type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Johannesburg, South Africa
Experience Level:
- Senior level
Desired Skills:
- Networking
- Cloud
- WAN Management
- Naas
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree