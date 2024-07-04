Network Manager

Jul 4, 2024

Key Responsibilities

  • Attend to break/Fix events at mid-level complexity level from on Naas and On Premise Infrastructure.
  • Make configurations and installations on the international sites.
  • Manage, monitor, maintain and secure the infrastructure.
  • Improve and expand the current infrastructure.
  • Minimise failures and outages.
  • Manage Network Performance, availability and capacity.
  • Manage and monitor change request.
  • Manage service providers.
  • Work closely with International Architecture.
  • Customer engagement and Project Management.
  • Ensure service delivery to customer base.

Minimum Requirements

  • Diploma or Bachelors degree
  • A+
  • N+
  • Fortinet NSE3
  • Fortinet NSE4+
  • Cisco, Dell and Azure certifications
  • 10 years configurations, optimisation and deployment experience
  • 10 years experience in Designing and Implementing Firewalling Solutions
  • Microsoft technologies (Office 365, Microsoft 365, Azure, Hyper-V) essential
  • Experience installing, configuring, and maintaining Windows and Linux servers
  • On Premise Infrastructure experience

Job Type:

  • 12 months contract

Workplace type:

  • Hybrid

Location:

  • Johannesburg, South Africa

Experience Level:

  • Senior level

Desired Skills:

  • Networking
  • Cloud
  • WAN Management
  • Naas

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

