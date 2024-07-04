Ricoh makes Time listing for sustainability

Ricoh has been included in the Time World’s Most Sustainable Companies of 2024.

As one of the top 500 companies from over more than 30 countries, Ricoh ranked 151st in the overall ranking and 8th out of 39 in the Electronics, Hardware & Equipment industry sector.

“Over and above meeting regulations or achieving rankings, being a sustainable company is about taking responsibility for our impact on the world,” says Jolene Castelyn, marketing executive at Ricoh South Africa. “Sustainability drives innovation, builds trust, and ensures that we contribute to a healthier planet and society. At Ricoh, we believe that sustainable practices are the foundation for long-term success and the well-being of future generations.”

The newly released ranking, compiled by Time Magazine and research provider Statista, recognised companies that prioritise sustainability and advance corporate responsibility. Based on factors such as revenue, market capitalisation, and public prominence, it assessed over 5 000 companies through a four-step process with over 20 key data points.

* Sustainable Businesses: exclusion of companies that did not meet sustainability criteria.

* Commitment & Ratings: public commitment to sustainable targets and performance in external rating, such as Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP) score.

* Reporting & Transparency: publication of ESG report with data for 2022 and use of relevant guidelines, such as alignment with Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB).

* Environmental & Social Stewardship: environmental and social Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) from Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) reports, including metrics on emissions, energy use, renewable energy, gender diversity, and employee turnover rates.

This year, Ricoh has also been named in the Global 100 Most Sustainable Corporations 2024 by Corporate Knights and Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders 2024 list by the Financial Times and Statista.