Senior Developer (.Net & Angular) – Gauteng Johannesburg

Are you a seasoned Senior .NET Developer looking for your next challenge? We’re looking for a talented and motivated developer to join our growing team. As the Senior .NET Developer, you’ll play a critical role in designing and developing high-quality software solutions that meet our clients’ needs.

What you’ll do:

Develop utilising various technologies e.g., C#, .Net, Angular, SQL, etc.

Deliver functional and defect-free components within the timeframe agreed and complying with the technical architecture and standards.

Analyse Software requirements and plan development accordingly.

Communicate effectively with regards to project plans, issues and timelines.

Participate in improving the overall functionality of the various products.

Participate in the planning and execution of the project(s).

Research, development and apply new technologies.

Building of custom web services as well as their consumption.

Maintenance of existing systems.

Integration of designs to create a highly functional and user-friendly experience, as designed by the user experience designers.

Peer Code Review.

Deployments for Production and UAT

Why work for us?

Want to work for an organization that solves complex real-world problems with innovative software solutions? At iOCO, we believe anything is possible with modern technology, software, and development expertise. We are continuously pushing the boundaries of innovative solutions across multiple industries using an array of technologies.?

You will be part of a consultancy, working with some of the most knowledgeable minds in the industry on interesting solutions across different business domains.?

Our culture of continuous learning will ensure that you will have all the opportunities, tools, and support to hone and grow your craft.?

By joining IOCO you will have an open invitation to our inspiring developer forums. A place where you will be able to connect and learn from and with your peers by sharing ideas, experiences, practices, and solutions.?

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

