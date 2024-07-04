Senior Full Stack Software Developer

An exciting opportunity to join a software consulting company in Umhlanga. Your technical depth across multiple languages will help in mentoring Junior Developers as well as design and develop products required for the company’s needs.
Responsibilities:
- Develop and design relevant code on project needs
- Mentoring Junior Developers
- Create test driven environment for relevant projects
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, 4+ years of industry experience
- Technical depth across multiple languages
Skills:
- JavaScript
- Version Control
- Bootstrap
- Docker
- GitLab
- MongoDB
- Redis
- Data Structures
- Understanding Async Programming
- C# Web API
- .NET Core
- SOLID Principles
- TDD (Test Driven Development)
- Angular
- MS SQL
- Azure DevOps
