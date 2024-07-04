Senior Full Stack Software Developer – KwaZulu-Natal KwaZulu-Natal

An exciting opportunity to join a software consulting company in Umhlanga. Your technical depth across multiple languages will help in mentoring Junior Developers as well as design and develop products required for the company’s needs.

Responsibilities:

Develop and design relevant code on project needs

Mentoring Junior Developers

Create test driven environment for relevant projects

Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience, 4+ years of industry experience

Technical depth across multiple languages

Skills:

JavaScript

Version Control

Bootstrap

Docker

GitLab

MongoDB

Redis

Data Structures

Understanding Async Programming

C# Web API

.NET Core

SOLID Principles

TDD (Test Driven Development)

Angular

MS SQL

Azure DevOps

In sending your CV, you confirm that you have read and understood our POPI Policy found on our website [URL Removed] Should you be unsuccessful for this particular position, you have no objection to us retaining your personal information in our database which you confirm is true, correct and up to date. Should a suitable opportunity arise, we will contact you and request your permission to submit your information.

Desired Skills:

.NET Core

Azure DevOps

C# Web API

JavaScript

MongoDB

Learn more/Apply for this position