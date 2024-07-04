Senior .Net Developer

Key Responsibilities

  • Develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications.
  • Improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process.
  • System designing, analysis, scoping and estimating.
  • Research cutting-edge technologies, and identify ways to apply them.
  • Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations.
  • Foster a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovative ideas and practices within the team.

Minimum Requirements

  • Bachelors degree in computer Science or IT
  • 8 years C# .Net experience
  • 8 years Angular, Blazor, React, Vue experience
  • Entity Framework Core or Entity Framework
  • MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle
  • MongoDB, Cosmos DB
  • NUnit or xUnit
  • Azure, AWS,GCP
  • Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK
  • Azure DevOps, GitHu
  • Kafka, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS

Job Type:

  • Permanent

Workplace type:

  • Hybrid

Location:

  • Johannesburg or Cape Town

Experience Level:

  • Senior level

Desired Skills:

  • C#.Net
  • Angular
  • Azure
  • Terraform
  • Kafka
  • RabbitMQ

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

