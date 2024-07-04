Senior .Net Developer – Gauteng Braamfontein

Key Responsibilities
- Develop world-class, high-quality web and mobile applications.
- Improve the quality of the product we ship using containerisation and continuous integration to create a well-oiled DevOps process.
- System designing, analysis, scoping and estimating.
- Research cutting-edge technologies, and identify ways to apply them.
- Ensuring compliance with data security and industry regulations.
- Foster a culture of continuous improvement by encouraging innovative ideas and practices within the team.
Minimum Requirements
- Bachelors degree in computer Science or IT
- 8 years C# .Net experience
- 8 years Angular, Blazor, React, Vue experience
- Entity Framework Core or Entity Framework
- MS SQL, PostgreSQL, MySQL, Oracle
- MongoDB, Cosmos DB
- NUnit or xUnit
- Azure, AWS,GCP
- Terraform, Bicep, AWS CDK
- Azure DevOps, GitHu
- Kafka, RabbitMQ, Amazon SQS
Job Type:
- Permanent
Workplace type:
- Hybrid
Location:
- Johannesburg or Cape Town
Experience Level:
- Senior level
Desired Skills:
- C#.Net
- Angular
- Azure
- Terraform
- Kafka
- RabbitMQ
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree