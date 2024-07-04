Senior Project Manager

Role: Project Manager

Location: Waverly, Johannesburg (hybrid role, 2 days office based)

A leading ISP is looking for a Project Manager to join their dynamic team. You would be working on Voice, Connectivity (MPLS/SDWAN) and WIFI projects as well as other ICT projects. You will have the ability to work on multiple complex projects and have knowledge of scope and deliverables as well as good insight into risks and financials. Their team is energetic, highly organised and down to earth. It is a wonderful working environment which is supportive, motivating and offers opportunity to grow and develop.

Experience and Certifications required:

PMBok/Prince2 certification

3+ years in Project Management

Experience working on Voice & Data projects in the ISP environment

Highly organised with the ability to prioritise and multi-task

Good understanding of financials

Great interpersonal and communication skills with resource management experience

Microsoft Projects or similar

