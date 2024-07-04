Senior Support Engineer

Summary

An established Client in Cape Town is seeking a Senior Support Engineer to join their team and be responsible for ensuring the IT Desktop Support function is managed efficiently and effectively across the Group.

Description

  • Ensuring endpoint software is installed, updated and operating correctly on all workstations and servers;
  • Regularly patch all servers and endpoints
  • Providing support/troubleshooting for server software and hardware;
  • Conduct routine network maintenance and network backups;
  • Set up and maintain user e-mail accounts and user network accounts;
  • Resolve incidents with printers, copiers and scanners;
  • Ad Hoc duties as requested.

Minimum Requirements

  • Matric / Grade 12
  • Minimum 7 years of Support Engineer experience essential
  • Working knowledge of Sophos / Mimecast / Veeam and good networking knowledge with Extreme, Ubiquiti, Fortigate or Mikrotik
  • Advanced Enterprise knowledge and experience with – Active Directory + Entra and MS365 administration
  • Hybrid Environments
  • VMware with VSAN
  • Fortigate (SDWAN, DHCP, IPSEC, Fortimanager, FortiAnalyzer, VPN, etc.)
  • Exchange 2019
  • SharePoint

Desired Skills:

  • Sophos
  • Mimecast
  • Veeam
  • Extreme
  • Ubiquiti
  • Fortigate
  • Mikrotik
  • Active Directory
  • Entra Administration
  • MS365 Administration
  • VMWare
  • VSAN
  • Forgigate
  • Exchange 2019
  • SharePoint

