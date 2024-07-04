Senior Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary
An established Client in Cape Town is seeking a Senior Support Engineer to join their team and be responsible for ensuring the IT Desktop Support function is managed efficiently and effectively across the Group.
Description
- Ensuring endpoint software is installed, updated and operating correctly on all workstations and servers;
- Regularly patch all servers and endpoints
- Providing support/troubleshooting for server software and hardware;
- Conduct routine network maintenance and network backups;
- Set up and maintain user e-mail accounts and user network accounts;
- Resolve incidents with printers, copiers and scanners;
- Ad Hoc duties as requested.
Minimum Requirements
- Matric / Grade 12
- Minimum 7 years of Support Engineer experience essential
- Working knowledge of Sophos / Mimecast / Veeam and good networking knowledge with Extreme, Ubiquiti, Fortigate or Mikrotik
- Advanced Enterprise knowledge and experience with – Active Directory + Entra and MS365 administration
- Hybrid Environments
- VMware with VSAN
- Fortigate (SDWAN, DHCP, IPSEC, Fortimanager, FortiAnalyzer, VPN, etc.)
- Exchange 2019
- SharePoint
Desired Skills:
- Sophos
- Mimecast
- Veeam
- Extreme
- Ubiquiti
- Fortigate
- Mikrotik
- Active Directory
- Entra Administration
- MS365 Administration
- VMWare
- VSAN
- Forgigate
- Exchange 2019
- SharePoint