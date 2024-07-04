Senior Support Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Summary

An established Client in Cape Town is seeking a Senior Support Engineer to join their team and be responsible for ensuring the IT Desktop Support function is managed efficiently and effectively across the Group.

Description

Ensuring endpoint software is installed, updated and operating correctly on all workstations and servers;

Regularly patch all servers and endpoints

Providing support/troubleshooting for server software and hardware;

Conduct routine network maintenance and network backups;

Set up and maintain user e-mail accounts and user network accounts;

Resolve incidents with printers, copiers and scanners;

Ad Hoc duties as requested.

Minimum Requirements

Matric / Grade 12

Minimum 7 years of Support Engineer experience essential

Working knowledge of Sophos / Mimecast / Veeam and good networking knowledge with Extreme, Ubiquiti, Fortigate or Mikrotik

Advanced Enterprise knowledge and experience with – Active Directory + Entra and MS365 administration

Hybrid Environments

VMware with VSAN

Fortigate (SDWAN, DHCP, IPSEC, Fortimanager, FortiAnalyzer, VPN, etc.)

Exchange 2019

SharePoint

Desired Skills:

Sophos

Mimecast

Veeam

Extreme

Ubiquiti

Fortigate

Mikrotik

Active Directory

Entra Administration

MS365 Administration

VMWare

VSAN

Forgigate

Exchange 2019

SharePoint

