Support Technician

We are looking to hire an Onsite Support Technician who will play a crucial role in ensuring the smooth operation of IT systems and providing timely support to end users, contributing to the overall efficiency and productivity of the organization. This role involves troubleshooting hardware and software issues, maintaining and repairing IT equipment, and ensuring optimal performance of IT systems within an organization.

What you’ll do:

Resolve Incidents using task completion and resolution within defined SLA

Fulfilment Service Requests using task completion within SLA

Identifying recurring issues and feed into Problem Management

End to End communication with business users on any outstanding issues

Complete daily, weekly and monthly task list and email to Service Delivery Manager on time.

Document troubleshooting on incidents before escalating.

Ensure that email and communications policies are adhered to.

Assist with ICT system software and hardware installations and upgrades.

Assist with ICT-related projects and project coordination

Proactively monitor Hardware and respond to related alerts.

Proactively monitor Infrastructure and respond to related alerts.

Your expertise:

Desktop Support (Minimum 1 year+ experience)

Working within a Domain supporting Windows-based thin and fat clients.

Qualifications required:

Matric Maths / a Full N3 Qualification including Maths

Certification or Microsoft Certified Professional Certification

Advantageous ITIL Foundation, Cisco CCNA



Other information applicable to the opportunity:

Contract Position

Location: Cape Town

Work Environment: Onsite

Travel: Own vehicle is essential

Desired Skills:

Adaptability

Authenticity

Partnership

Ingenuity

Mastery

