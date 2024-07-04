Our Client is seeking a skilled Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team at their Cape Town head office. As a Systems Engineer you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the organisation’s computer infrastructure and networks.
The ideal candidate will have a strong background in managing complex systems, troubleshooting system-related issues, and ensuring system security and availability.
Main Duties and Responsibilities:
- Monitor and troubleshoot system performance, identifying and resolving system-related issues to ensure system uptime and availability.
- Design, configure, and maintain our computer systems, including hardware, software, and networks.
- Install and configure system hardware and software, including operating systems, databases, and virtualization technologies (VMWare) and storage arrays.
- Manage and configure system users, user groups, permissions, and access controls.
- Collaborate with the IT team to plan and execute system upgrades and migrations.
- Provide technical support for system-related issues to internal stakeholders and external customers.
- Maintain system security by monitoring system activity, implementing security policies, and identifying and mitigating security threats.
- Ensure compliance with industry and organizational standards and regulations.
- Participate in disaster recovery and business continuity planning and testing.
- Administer and troubleshoot Microsoft Azure services.
Ideal Qualifications/Skills:
- Certifications such as Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), VMware Certified Professional (VCP), or similar.
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is advantageous.
Ideal Experience:
- 3 – 5 years’ experience in systems engineering or a related role.
- Experience with system design, implementation, and maintenance.
- Experience with cloud computing, ideally with Microsoft Azure.
- Knowledge of system security concepts and protocols.
- Experience with load balancers, VEEAM, Cisco, AWS, and VOIP systems would be beneficial.
Systems Knowledge:
- VMWare
- Microsoft Azure
Competencies and Ideal Personality Attributes:
- Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work well in a team environment.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
- Self-starter with strong attention to detail.
