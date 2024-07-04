Systems Engineer – Western Cape Claremont

Jul 4, 2024

Our Client is seeking a skilled Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team at their Cape Town head office. As a Systems Engineer you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the organisation’s computer infrastructure and networks.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in managing complex systems, troubleshooting system-related issues, and ensuring system security and availability.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Monitor and troubleshoot system performance, identifying and resolving system-related issues to ensure system uptime and availability.
  • Design, configure, and maintain our computer systems, including hardware, software, and networks.
  • Install and configure system hardware and software, including operating systems, databases, and virtualization technologies (VMWare) and storage arrays.
  • Manage and configure system users, user groups, permissions, and access controls.
  • Collaborate with the IT team to plan and execute system upgrades and migrations.
  • Provide technical support for system-related issues to internal stakeholders and external customers.
  • Maintain system security by monitoring system activity, implementing security policies, and identifying and mitigating security threats.
  • Ensure compliance with industry and organizational standards and regulations.
  • Participate in disaster recovery and business continuity planning and testing.
  • Administer and troubleshoot Microsoft Azure services.

Ideal Qualifications/Skills:

  • Certifications such as Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), VMware Certified Professional (VCP), or similar.
  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is advantageous.

Ideal Experience:

  • 3 – 5 years’ experience in systems engineering or a related role.
  • Experience with system design, implementation, and maintenance.
  • Experience with cloud computing, ideally with Microsoft Azure.
  • Knowledge of system security concepts and protocols.
  • Experience with load balancers, VEEAM, Cisco, AWS, and VOIP systems would be beneficial.

Systems Knowledge:

  • VMWare
  • Microsoft Azure

Competencies and Ideal Personality Attributes:

  • Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work well in a team environment.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
  • Self-starter with strong attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Engineer
  • VM
  • Vmware
  • Veeam
  • azure
  • Voip
  • AWS
  • system security
  • system design
  • system implementation
  • System Administration
  • Mcse

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position