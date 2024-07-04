Systems Engineer – Western Cape Claremont

Our Client is seeking a skilled Systems Engineer to join their dynamic team at their Cape Town head office. As a Systems Engineer you will be responsible for designing, implementing, and maintaining the organisation’s computer infrastructure and networks.

The ideal candidate will have a strong background in managing complex systems, troubleshooting system-related issues, and ensuring system security and availability.

Main Duties and Responsibilities:

Monitor and troubleshoot system performance, identifying and resolving system-related issues to ensure system uptime and availability.

Design, configure, and maintain our computer systems, including hardware, software, and networks.

Install and configure system hardware and software, including operating systems, databases, and virtualization technologies (VMWare) and storage arrays.

Manage and configure system users, user groups, permissions, and access controls.

Collaborate with the IT team to plan and execute system upgrades and migrations.

Provide technical support for system-related issues to internal stakeholders and external customers.

Maintain system security by monitoring system activity, implementing security policies, and identifying and mitigating security threats.

Ensure compliance with industry and organizational standards and regulations.

Participate in disaster recovery and business continuity planning and testing.

Administer and troubleshoot Microsoft Azure services.

Ideal Qualifications/Skills:

Certifications such as Microsoft Certified Systems Engineer (MCSE), VMware Certified Professional (VCP), or similar.

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Technology, or a related field is advantageous.

Ideal Experience:

3 – 5 years’ experience in systems engineering or a related role.

Experience with system design, implementation, and maintenance.

Experience with cloud computing, ideally with Microsoft Azure.

Knowledge of system security concepts and protocols.

Experience with load balancers, VEEAM, Cisco, AWS, and VOIP systems would be beneficial.

Systems Knowledge:

VMWare

Microsoft Azure

Competencies and Ideal Personality Attributes:

Strong problem-solving skills and ability to work well in a team environment.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Self-starter with strong attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

Systems Engineer

VM

Vmware

Veeam

azure

Voip

AWS

system security

system design

system implementation

System Administration

Mcse

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position