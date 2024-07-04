Technical Specialist (Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering) – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client, in the Agri Sector, is currently looking to employ a young and dynamic Technical Application Specialist to their team based in Cape Town.
Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering degree essential.
A wonderful career opportunity awaits you.
Requirements:
- Degree in Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering.
- Software development experience.
- At least 3 years’ experience in relevant field.
- Bilingualism is essential (Afrikaans and English)
- MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook), Halo / Sales software
- Valid, unendorsed driver’s licence and own vehicle
- Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology.
Responsibilities, but not limited to:
1. Product Maintenance and Development:
- Maintain Improve products developed by the company.
- Research, design new software and hardware products
- Recommend and develop upgrades for existing software and hardware.
- Document all work for future reference.
- Monitor quality and performance of applications and hardware through testing and maintenance.
- Integrate new software products with existing products.
2. Electronic Assembly:
- To assemble and produce high quality electronic components that make up the various products of the company while ensuring that any faulty or problematic items are flagged early.
3. Client Support & Training:
- Provide customers with support to get their operations back up and running.
- Help customers with technical input if they do not have the technical knowledge to correct the problem themselves.
- Give customers the confidence and knowledge to operate the company’s products and better understand the information gained from using the products.
- Help with warranty claims.
- Deliver and install equipment and train first time clients with the necessary skills to use the products effectively.
4. Communication with Suppliers:
- If client support exceeds office knowledge to contact them for further assistance.
- Testing of new products of suppliers.
5. Purchasing & Delivery:
- Collect and deliver correct components to assist in facilitating sufficient stock and production times.
- Deliver and install products to clients in a timely and safe manner.
