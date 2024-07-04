Technical Specialist (Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering) – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client, in the Agri Sector, is currently looking to employ a young and dynamic Technical Application Specialist to their team based in Cape Town.

Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering degree essential.



Requirements:

Degree in Mechatronic / Mechanical Engineering.

Software development experience.

At least 3 years’ experience in relevant field.

Bilingualism is essential (Afrikaans and English)

MS Office (Word, Excel, Outlook), Halo / Sales software

Valid, unendorsed driver’s licence and own vehicle

Knowledge of the practical application of engineering science and technology.

Responsibilities, but not limited to:

1. Product Maintenance and Development:

Maintain Improve products developed by the company.

Research, design new software and hardware products

Recommend and develop upgrades for existing software and hardware.

Document all work for future reference.

Monitor quality and performance of applications and hardware through testing and maintenance.

Integrate new software products with existing products.

2. Electronic Assembly:

To assemble and produce high quality electronic components that make up the various products of the company while ensuring that any faulty or problematic items are flagged early.

3. Client Support & Training:

Provide customers with support to get their operations back up and running.

Help customers with technical input if they do not have the technical knowledge to correct the problem themselves.

Give customers the confidence and knowledge to operate the company’s products and better understand the information gained from using the products.

Help with warranty claims.

Deliver and install equipment and train first time clients with the necessary skills to use the products effectively.

4. Communication with Suppliers:

If client support exceeds office knowledge to contact them for further assistance.

Testing of new products of suppliers.

5. Purchasing & Delivery:

Collect and deliver correct components to assist in facilitating sufficient stock and production times.

Deliver and install products to clients in a timely and safe manner.

