Automation Engineer at Parvana Recruitment

About our client:

Our client stands out as a recognised expert in automation technology, earning prestigious accolades for their innovative approach. Through the utilisation of state-of-the-art technology, they have positioned themselves as a prominent figure in global UC management. Drawing on more than 20 years of industry expertise, they consistently define the benchmark for digital workplace management solutions.

What you will be doing:

Join in Agile development as needed.

Collaborate to enhance the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC).

Spot and tackle bottlenecks and inefficiencies.

Explore and suggest new tools, technologies, and testing methods.

Develop and maintain automated tests and frameworks.

Perform regular manual testing to uncover bugs.

Verify defect fixes and software patches manually.

Work with the development team to plan and execute comprehensive test plans.

Document test cases and manually test user stories.

Create automated tests for thorough test coverage.

Help troubleshoot customer support cases.

What you need:

Relevant tertiary qualification would be beneficial.

4+ years as a Quality Assurance / Automation Engineer

3+ years with modern continuous integration and automated testing

Experience with Front-end and Back-end testing

Experience in some of the following would be ideal:

Python / JavaScript | Jira



Cypress / Playwright or similar | Linux command line basics



Jenkins / Gitlab configuration and pipelines



REST API Integration and testing (Postman or similar)



Robot Framework | Selenium | Bash scripting | Docker | Ansible

Critical thinker, problem solver, motivated self-starter, and fast learner

Excellent communication skills

Desired Skills:

Automation

Python

JavaScript

