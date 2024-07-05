AWS Data Engineer

I have an Expert level AWS Data Engineer role available at the fastest growing IT company in SA

CHANGE YOUR LIFE NOW AND APPLY IF YOU HAVE THE REQUIRED SKILLS

Essential Skills

Terraform

Python 3x

SQL – Oracle/PostgreSQL

Py Spark

Boto3

ETL

Docker

Linux / Unix

Big Data

Powershell / Bash

BMW Cloud Data Hub (CDH)

BMW CDEC Blueprint

Experience in working with Enterprise Collaboration tools such as Confluence, JIRA etc.

Experience developing technical documentation and artefacts.

Knowledge of data formats such as Parquet, AVRO, JSON, XML, CSV etc.

Experience working with Data Quality Tools such as Great Expectations.

Experience developing and working with REST API’s is a bonus.

Basic experience in Networking and troubleshooting network issues.

PLEASE DO NOT APPLY IF YOU ARE NOT BASED IN SA (NON-NEGOTIABLE)

Can mail cv’s to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Fastest growing IT company in South Africa with the Most Available Core Stack available to people in South Africa is Looking for an experienced AWS Data Engineer to join their dynamic team

You will travel internationally with this role, get international exposure and be exposed to the most advanced core stack to people in SA

Mail me your cv on [Email Address Removed] directly if you have the required skills

PLEASE – NO TIME WASTERS

Employer & Job Benefits:

International Travel

