Backend Developer

Backend Development – Cape Town

Ready to take your Backend Development skills to the next level? Join our clients innovative team in beautiful Cape Town, where you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of their cutting-edge projects. If you’re passionate about technology and crave an environment that encourages creativity and growth, we want to hear from you. Discover the endless possibilities awaiting you!

Client will pay for you re-location

Backend Development: Assist in designing, developing, and maintaining Backend solutions to enable the delivery and integration of third-party games into our SDLC using .NET Core and AWS services.

Support the development of systems and APIs to facilitate the ingestion and processing of game assets, metadata, and configuration files from third-party providers.

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate third-parties with thier Remote Servers , ensuring smooth deployment and compatibility.

Requirements:

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.

5+ years’ solid understanding of Backend Development concepts and familiarity with .NET Core and C#.

Exposure to RESTful API development and integration.

Basic knowledge of AWS services and Infrastructure, such as EC2, Lambda, API Gateway, S3, and RDS.

Familiarity with Cloud-Based Architectures and best practices is a plus.

As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!

For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.

Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.

Desired Skills:

Backend Developer

AWS

.NET

Employer & Job Benefits:

With Benefits

Learn more/Apply for this position