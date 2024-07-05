Backend Developer – Remote Remote

Backend Development – Cape Town
Ready to take your Backend Development skills to the next level? Join our clients innovative team in beautiful Cape Town, where you’ll play a pivotal role in shaping the future of their cutting-edge projects. If you’re passionate about technology and crave an environment that encourages creativity and growth, we want to hear from you. Discover the endless possibilities awaiting you!
- Client will pay for you re-location
- Backend Development: Assist in designing, developing, and maintaining Backend solutions to enable the delivery and integration of third-party games into our SDLC using .NET Core and AWS services.
- Support the development of systems and APIs to facilitate the ingestion and processing of game assets, metadata, and configuration files from third-party providers.
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to integrate third-parties with thier Remote Servers , ensuring smooth deployment and compatibility.
Requirements:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field, or equivalent work experience.
- 5+ years’ solid understanding of Backend Development concepts and familiarity with .NET Core and C#.
- Exposure to RESTful API development and integration.
- Basic knowledge of AWS services and Infrastructure, such as EC2, Lambda, API Gateway, S3, and RDS.
- Familiarity with Cloud-Based Architectures and best practices is a plus.
As Specialist Recruiters for professionals in your industry, we are well geared to represent your best career interests. Whether you are an active job seeker or just browsing, let’s have a no stress conversation about your next career move! It’s always good to have a great recruiter looking out for you!
For more exciting positions visit our website [URL Removed] or Call us on [Phone Number Removed]; and quote this advert.
Please note if you have not received feedback within two weeks, please consider your application unsuccessful for this particular opportunity.
Desired Skills:
- Backend Developer
- AWS
- .NET
Employer & Job Benefits:
- With Benefits