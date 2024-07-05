BI Specialist – Gauteng Pretoria

Are you a dynamic and detail-oriented data analytics expert with a passion for turning complex data into actionable insights? Do you thrive in a fast-paced environment and have a knack for visualizing and interpreting performance metrics? If so, we have an exciting opportunity for you!

Overall Purpose of the Position:

This role will be responsible for aligning, visualizing, and interpreting the performance of our Company and its subsidiaries. By creating dynamic data views based on Key Performance Areas (KPAs) for various business units, you will help drive strategic decisions. You will analyze trends from multiple data sources, interpret them against Company objectives, and provide actionable insights.

Key Responsibilities:

Technical: Ensure the accuracy of data reports. Continuously design process improvements. Manage data warehouse and report server accuracy.

Operations: Report to Business Units (BU) on KPAs. Analyze data and recommend best practices. Reconcile and report on various databases.

Research & Development: Research and deploy best practice principles. Deploy the latest Business Intelligence (BI) tools.

Financial: Prepare data for valuations. Design and maintain book acquisition scorecards.

Reporting: Prepare board packs by the 7th of each month. Provide daily EXCO reports.

Debit Order System: Reconcile all active debit orders to active matters. Ensure collections are reconciled against the ledger.



Requirements:

Education / Qualification: Minimum: Qualification in Analytics Ideal: BSc in Computer Science or equivalent

Legal: Minimum: No criminal record

Experience: Minimum: 3 years of Data Analytics experience in Micro Finance 2 years as a Power BI user Ideal: 3+ years implementing enterprise-scale reporting systems Experience with SQL and RDBMS systems (MySQL, MS SQL Server, etc.) Data warehouse implementation experience Strong knowledge of logical and physical data modeling concepts



Additional Requirements:

Willingness to work flexible hours, especially during peak periods

Good written and oral communication skills

Highly structured and analytical

Good interpersonal skills

Detail-oriented and accurate

Strong conflict management, negotiation, and problem-solving skills

Deadline-driven, reliable, and adaptable

Excellent organizational and time management skills

Good numerical skills

Technical Skills:

Proficiency in Power BI

Strong SQL, Excel, and Visio skills

Join our team and contribute to the success of a forward-thinking company by leveraging your analytical skills to drive performance and growth. Apply today and take your career to the next level!

