Business Analyst I Payments I CIB at IQbusiness – Gauteng Johannesburg

Desired Skills:
- Elicitation
- user stories
- activity diagrams
- sequence diagrams
- uml diagrams
- process flows
- Process Mapping
- JAD sessions
- requirements gathering
- functional specification
- BRD
About The Employer:
IQbusiness is a leading management consulting firm.
Our Innovative Analysis Team is looking for a Business Analyst with a specialisation in Payments (Payments Subject Matter Experts – SMEs) to join us on a Contracting or Permanent basis for a specific project opportunity.
Knowledge of electronic, card and / or wholesale / high value payment streams is a requirement. Understanding of the National Payment System (NPS) and its developments, including modernisation, is also required.
Key Responsibilities and/or output areas include, but are not limited to:
– Must have 7 + years of experience as an all-round BA (data, process, systems and business analysis)
– Must have worked on payments related projects within banking or financial services
– Must have an understanding of the National Payments System (NPS)
– Must have exposure to CIB (Corprate and Investment Banking)
– Experience in various project methods and principles (Agile, Waterfall, RUP)
– Ability to transfer requirement documentation into user stories and integrate it into the Agile space.
– Engagement across stakeholders and ability to run information-gathering sessions.
– Gather, interpret, and document requirements (business, functional and technical)
– Participate in the solution design process.
– Participate in (ensuring/enabling) data integrity, quality, and governance.
– Define the success criteria, document test cases, and provide support across the test environments.
– Analyse, deconstruct and map existing and new business processes.
– Align data sources, flows, storage, and reporting.
– Assistance on solution delivery on implementation and training.
Education Qualification:
– Matric
– University Qualification, Certificate or Diploma, aligned to relevant experience – Relevant Bachelors’ Degree / Diploma / recognised qualification from an accredited tertiary institution.
Skills:
– Formal or practical experience in the BABOK
– Multiple process notations
– Business Writing Skills
– Presentation and Facilitation Skills
– Data Modelling based on Entity Diagram Mapping
– Repository-Based Modelling tools i.e., ARIS
– Business Change Life Cycle
– System Development Life Cycle (Waterfall, Agile, RUP)
– Quality and Risk Management
– ACORD Framework, SOA, TOGAF, ARCHIMATE
– Experience with tools such as Confluence and Jira would be advantageous
Please Note:
As all IQbusiness roles require honesty in the handling of or access to cash, finances, financial systems, or confidential information; our recruitment process requires that the following background checks be completed: credit, criminal, ID, and qualification verification.
IQbusiness is committed to sustainable growth and transformation, we embrace diversity and employ previously disadvantaged individuals.