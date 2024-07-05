Desktop Technician

The main duty of a technician is to attend to damaged or faulty laptop/printer/phones diagnoses and repair
- installation,diagnosis,maintenance and repair of PC hardware
- setup,configuration and troubleshooting of desktop/notebook hardware and software
- fault finding and repairs on printers
- repair cellphones and replace parts
- conduct routine maintenance and testing
REQUIREMENTS:
- printer troubleshooting
- proven 3 years plus experience as a electronics technician
- experience in electrical/electronica/mechanical aptitude
- diploma in electronics of relevant qualification
Desired Skills:
- Technical Support
- Desktop Administration
- Remote Troubleshooting
- Problem Solving And Decision Making
- Desktop Computers