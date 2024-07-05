Desktop Technician

Jul 5, 2024

The main duty of a technician is to attend to damaged or faulty laptop/printer/phones diagnoses and repair

  • installation,diagnosis,maintenance and repair of PC hardware
  • setup,configuration and troubleshooting of desktop/notebook hardware and software
  • fault finding and repairs on printers
  • repair cellphones and replace parts
  • conduct routine maintenance and testing

REQUIREMENTS:

  • printer troubleshooting
  • proven 3 years plus experience as a electronics technician
  • experience in electrical/electronica/mechanical aptitude
  • diploma in electronics of relevant qualification

Desired Skills:

  • Technical Support
  • Desktop Administration
  • Remote Troubleshooting
  • Problem Solving And Decision Making
  • Desktop Computers

