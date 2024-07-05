Desktop Technician

The main duty of a technician is to attend to damaged or faulty laptop/printer/phones diagnoses and repair

installation,diagnosis,maintenance and repair of PC hardware

setup,configuration and troubleshooting of desktop/notebook hardware and software

fault finding and repairs on printers

repair cellphones and replace parts

conduct routine maintenance and testing

REQUIREMENTS:

printer troubleshooting

proven 3 years plus experience as a electronics technician

experience in electrical/electronica/mechanical aptitude

diploma in electronics of relevant qualification

Desired Skills:

Technical Support

Desktop Administration

Remote Troubleshooting

Problem Solving And Decision Making

Desktop Computers

