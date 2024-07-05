Devops Consultant

Hire Resolve is excited to announce a fantastic opportunity for a DevOps Consultant to join our client’s dynamic software company team. In this role, you will be instrumental in managing the day-to-day challenges and ensuring the continuous operation of critical systems. If you are passionate about maintaining and optimizing system performance, this could be the perfect fit for you

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain and optimize operational networks and servers.
  • Oversee installations, upgrades, and configurations of hardware and software.
  • Ensure data backup and system security, including user authorization and firewalls.
  • Automate processes for improved efficiency.
  • Evaluate system performance and recommend necessary improvements.
  • Prioritize and resolve tickets escalated by support teams or clients.
  • Manage devices and passwords effectively.
  • Handle, transfer, and process data in accordance with legal and company guidelines (POPIA).
  • Provide support and guidance to stakeholders through the help desk.
  • Manage client expectations and maintain clear communication.
  • Control costs and budgets related to IT systems.

Requirements:

  • Matric
  • IT diploma or degree (advantageous)
  • Experience with DevOps tools
  • Understanding of network infrastructure
  • Understanding of data protection regulations
  • Understanding of Linux, Linux servers, Dockers, Ansible, PostgreSQL (advantageous)
  • Diagnostic and problem-solving skills
  • Client-oriented
  • Ability to prioritize
  • Ability to work independently
  • Patience and empathy
  • Sense of responsibility
  • Curiosity
  • Eager to learn
  • Possible after-hours support
  • Occasional traveling
  • Code B driver’s license and own transport
  • Clean credit and no criminal record
  • South African citizen, or work visa

Benefits:

  • Salary: Negotiable based on experience

