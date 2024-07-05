Hire Resolve is excited to announce a fantastic opportunity for a DevOps Consultant to join our client’s dynamic software company team. In this role, you will be instrumental in managing the day-to-day challenges and ensuring the continuous operation of critical systems. If you are passionate about maintaining and optimizing system performance, this could be the perfect fit for you
Responsibilities:
- Maintain and optimize operational networks and servers.
- Oversee installations, upgrades, and configurations of hardware and software.
- Ensure data backup and system security, including user authorization and firewalls.
- Automate processes for improved efficiency.
- Evaluate system performance and recommend necessary improvements.
- Prioritize and resolve tickets escalated by support teams or clients.
- Manage devices and passwords effectively.
- Handle, transfer, and process data in accordance with legal and company guidelines (POPIA).
- Provide support and guidance to stakeholders through the help desk.
- Manage client expectations and maintain clear communication.
- Control costs and budgets related to IT systems.
Requirements:
- Matric
- IT diploma or degree (advantageous)
- Experience with DevOps tools
- Understanding of network infrastructure
- Understanding of data protection regulations
- Understanding of Linux, Linux servers, Dockers, Ansible, PostgreSQL (advantageous)
- Diagnostic and problem-solving skills
- Client-oriented
- Ability to prioritize
- Ability to work independently
- Patience and empathy
- Sense of responsibility
- Curiosity
- Eager to learn
- Possible after-hours support
- Occasional traveling
- Code B driver’s license and own transport
- Clean credit and no criminal record
- South African citizen, or work visa
Benefits:
- Salary: Negotiable based on experience
