Devops Consultant – Gauteng Pretoria

Hire Resolve is excited to announce a fantastic opportunity for a DevOps Consultant to join our client’s dynamic software company team. In this role, you will be instrumental in managing the day-to-day challenges and ensuring the continuous operation of critical systems. If you are passionate about maintaining and optimizing system performance, this could be the perfect fit for you

Responsibilities:



Maintain and optimize operational networks and servers.

Oversee installations, upgrades, and configurations of hardware and software.

Ensure data backup and system security, including user authorization and firewalls.

Automate processes for improved efficiency.

Evaluate system performance and recommend necessary improvements.

Prioritize and resolve tickets escalated by support teams or clients.

Manage devices and passwords effectively.

Handle, transfer, and process data in accordance with legal and company guidelines (POPIA).

Provide support and guidance to stakeholders through the help desk.

Manage client expectations and maintain clear communication.

Control costs and budgets related to IT systems.

Requirements:



Matric

IT diploma or degree (advantageous)

Experience with DevOps tools

Understanding of network infrastructure

Understanding of data protection regulations

Understanding of Linux, Linux servers, Dockers, Ansible, PostgreSQL (advantageous)

Diagnostic and problem-solving skills

Client-oriented

Ability to prioritize

Ability to work independently

Patience and empathy

Sense of responsibility

Curiosity

Eager to learn

Possible after-hours support

Occasional traveling

Code B driver’s license and own transport

Clean credit and no criminal record

South African citizen, or work visa

Benefits:



Salary: Negotiable based on experience

Desired Skills:

